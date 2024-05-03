Royse City High School student arrested for 'credible threat'

There was an increased police presence on the Royse City High School campus on Friday because of a social media threat made by a student.

Royse City police said they got a tip Thursday afternoon about a "credible threat" posted by a 17-year-old student.

"The threat was serious in nature and an investigation into the matter was immediately initiated," the department said in a news release.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the student, who was taken into custody without incident.

"When reports of this nature are made, we work closely with our partners at Royse City ISD to quickly and thoroughly investigate any possible threat. The safety and security of our campuses is our highest priority," Royse City PD said.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the Hunt County Detention Center and is now facing a misdemeanor firearms charge.

Police believe the threat against the school has been resolved but said extra security officers were on campus Friday as a precaution.

The incident was isolated and did not involve any other students, police said.