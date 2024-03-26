City planners gear up for World Cup 2026 matches in North Texas

We heard more specific details about the plans for hosting World Cup 2026 matches in North Texas.

That includes a fan fest and practice facilities for visiting teams along with nine matches at AT&T Stadium, the most of any World Cup venue.

Dallas and the North Texas region are giving major attention to every World Cup detail.

"We’ve been engaged from a transportation standpoint, working with the North Texas Central Council of Governments to figure out how we’re going to transport spectators out to Arlington to get to the match as well as all accredited members, broadcasters, journalists, media," explained Monica Paul with the Dallas Sports Commission.

Planners with ‘Visit Dallas’ now have an overview of the match schedule with AT&T Stadium in Arlington set as the key match venue.

The other locations to include training for the athletes, hotels, events and media staging will stretch from Toyota Stadium in Frisco to Fair Park and TCU.

Featured article

The teams that will play in North Texas won't be revealed until 2025. However, the planning for everything from security to logistics and the excitement is happening now.

"This is providing countless jobs. This is providing countless opportunities that wouldn’t have existed," Paul said. "This is an economic impact of having nine Super Bowls within a summer. This is crazy. We’re going to have people from all over the world."