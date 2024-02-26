MLB announces fan events in North Texas during All-Star week

Major League Baseball released a list of fan events happening across the Metroplex during this year's All-Star Week.

The 2024 MLB All-Star game is being held in Arlington this year and there are several events coming along with it.

The All-Star game itself will be held at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, with the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15.

The celebrity softball game and the All-Star Futures game will be held Saturday, July 13.

Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium

Where: Choctaw Stadium

When: July 13 to July 16

The site of the last All-Star Game in Arlington, Choctaw Stadium, will host a very special event for fans during All-Star week.

From Saturday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 16, the area in and around the old ballpark will be transformed into a baseball theme park.

The Arlington Esports Stadium and North Lawn outside of the park will have plenty of events and activities for the whole family.

In past years, there have been opportunities for autographs, batting cages, gaming stations, exhibits and more.

The exact events and players attending the event will be announced at a later date.

MLB Draft at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Where: Cowtown Coliseum

When: July 14

The MLB Draft is coming to Cowtown!

Fort Worth's Cowtown Coliseum will be the home of this year's draft.

The opening night will be Sunday, July 14.

It is the fourth consecutive year that the draft will happen during All-Star Week.

The Texas Rangers will have the 30th pick in the draft after winning the World Series.

The draft will continue on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.

Youth Baseball & Softball Tournaments in Dallas

Where: Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy

When: Friday, July 12 through Monday, July 15

Some great young ballplayers will have a chance to showcase their skills at tournaments in Dallas during All-Star Week.

The All-Star Commissioner's Cup and Jennie Finch Classic will feature baseball and softball teams for players 17 and under.

The tournaments features teams from MLB Youth Academies across the country and Puerto Rico.

HBCU Swingman Classic

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Friday, July 12

50 baseball players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities will get a chance to take the field before the All-Stars do.

The HBCU Swingman Classic highlights top baseball programs and gives the players a chance to show off their skills.

The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic was held in Seattle last year.

Tickets for the event are already available for purchase.