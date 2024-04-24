Arlington Bowie High School shooting: 1 hospitalized

Arlington Bowie High School has been placed on lockdown after a shooting outside the school building, according to police.

1 victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Officers are on scene now and continuing to do protective sweeps of the area.

All students inside Bowie HS are safe, according to Arlington ISD.

The school releases for the day at 3 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident are not known at this time.

At this time, there is no information about any suspects in custody.

Arlington police say they will share more information about the incident when it becomes available.

Parent Reunification

Parents will be able to reunite with students at 1001 E Division St at the AISD Athletics and Aquatics Center.

All Bowie students currently inside the school will be bused to the reunification center, according to Arlington ISD.

APD still has not released students. Footage from SKY 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. shows buses lining up outside the school.

They are asking for parents to bring identification and to enter the center from the entrance off Division Street.

There will be overflow parking available for reunification at Lot 11 for AT&T Stadium.

The school says only people listed as contacts in Parent Self Serve and checked as "can pick up" are allowed to pick up students.

Parents are asked to avoid the area around the school at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.