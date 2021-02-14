Another round of winter weather expected to hit North Texas Sunday evening

North Texas got some snow Sunday morning, but another round of winter weather is on its way to the Metroplex Sunday night into Monday morning.

All of North Texas could see several inches of snow, with the best chances of accumulation to the northwest and southeast of the Metroplex.

Every county in Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning from the NWS.

The Winter Storm Warning for North Texas is in place through Monday at 6 p.m.

Travel is expected to be "heavily impacted, if not impossible," starting on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The subzero wind chill values will be "life-threatening," and North Texans are reminded to check on the four P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

TxDOT crews are busy making sure North Texas roads are as drivable as possible with winter weather making driving conditions tough.

The winter weather has also forced nearly 1,000 flights to be cancelled at area airports Sunday.

There is another chance of snowfall for North Texas next week as well. Some could see snow, while others could get a wintry mix, though it's too early to say how much accumulation is expected.