Crews out monitoring North Texas roadways as more winter weather expected Sunday night

Crews out monitoring North Texas roadways as more winter weather expected Sunday night

TxDOT crews are busy making sure North Texas roads are as drivable as possible with winter weather making driving conditions tough.

DALLAS - TxDOT crews are busy making sure North Texas roads are as drivable as possible with winter weather making driving conditions tough.

Sanding trucks are out across North Texas dealing with the first, smaller wave of snow that fell Sunday morning. They will continue to be out as more winter weather is forecasted to hit North Texas Sunday night.

Snowplows have also been out to clear the roads of any snow that may still be on the roadways.

As Sunday is Valentine’s Day, there are still people going out to restaurants and stores for the holidays, but authorities are asking everyone to stay at home in possible.

There have been multiple accidents reported and a few slick spots across the Metroplex.

RELATED: Hundreds of flights cancelled at Dallas airports due to the winter weather

The winter weather has also forced nearly 1,000 flights to be cancelled at area airports Sunday.