Hundreds of flights cancelled at Dallas airports due to the winter weather

article

The winter weather forced nearly 1,000 flights to be cancelled at area airports Sunday.

Dallas Love Field has cancelled at least 192 flights, while DFW International has cancelled at least 758.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some arriving flights at DFW could be delayed an average of three hours.

There's also been hundreds of delayed flights. Those with scheduled flights are asked to check their flight status before going to the airport, and allow for more time to get to the airport as drivers should use extreme caution while on the roadways.