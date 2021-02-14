Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 5:54 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 5:49 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Red River County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Red River County

Federal Emergency Declaration issued for Texas due to severe winter weather

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4
The White House has declared a federal emergency for Texas as the entire state deals with severe winter weather.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott requested the Federal Emergency Declaration be issued.

President Joe Biden's declaration allows for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to those impacted by the winter weather.

Gov. Abbott previously issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in the state as a winter storm barrels through the state.

RELATED: Abbott issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather

Abbott urged Texans to take the necessary precautions ahead of the winter storm.

The National Guard is being deployed in rural areas.

Abbott said if anyone is stranded, call the number found on the back of the Texas driver’s license or 911.

He said more 3,000 DPS troopers will be deployed around the state.