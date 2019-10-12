Woman fatally shot inside her home by Fort Worth officer

A Fort Worth Police Department officer fatally shot a woman who was inside her home early Saturday morning.

This incident began just before 2:30 a.m., when police got a call about a home’s front door being open in the 1200 block of E. Allen Ave.

While responding officers were searching the area, an officer looked inside the home through a window, and saw a person standing inside.

According to police, the officer pulled out his service weapon after “perceiving a threat.”

On body camera video released by Fort Worth PD, the officer can be heard saying, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands,” before shooting through the window at the person inside.

Officers then went into the home, and found a woman who had been shot by the officer, along with a handgun. Police have not said whether the gun was found near the woman, or found in another part of the home.

Officers immediately began giving the woman first aid, but the woman, who lived at the home, was later pronounced dead.

The officer who fired the shot, who has been with Fort Worth PD since April 2018, has been put routine administrative leave until an investigation into the shooting is complete.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into this shooting is continuing.