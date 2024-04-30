Dallas weather: Rain, storms in the forecast this week

North Texas is getting ready for some storms this week.

Tuesday we could see a bit of rain, but chances are not high.

In April, we have seen 6.47 inches of rain at DFW Airport, that's three and a half inches more than usual!

Tuesday Forecast: Low chance of rain to the west

South winds blowing right up I-35 will bring Gulf moisture to North Texas. Temps in the 80s will be widespread with a humid afternoon breeze. Low clouds will break up over the course of the day. A dry line has set up in West Texas, we may see a few storms come in late in the day that make it into our western areas (west of I-35W). While Wichita Falls and Abilene could see thunderstorms and some hail the storms should weaken by the time they reach our area. Coverage doesn't look too high, with only about a 20% chance. Most of us won't see any rain at all!

Wednesday Forecast: Heavy coverage rain at night

The weather changes as we move into May. As Gulf air increases, a disturbance coming in from the west will help to produce some scattered showers Wednesday afternoon. The afternoon chances are just at 30%. The more widespread rain will be on Wednesday night. Showers and storms are pretty likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. You could see strong storms, with one or two with gusty winds and small hail, but the bigger issue will be lightning and heavy rain. There could be some flooding considering how much rain we've had recently.

Thursday Forecast: Lingering rain

Thusday's rain will mostly be in the early morning hours as a part of the storm system that moves through Wednesday night. The rain may be around on Thursday morning.

Friday Forecast: Can't rule out a shower

By Friday, we should be on the drier side of the cold front. Morning clouds will break a bit in the afternoon with our high just touching 80. We mostly expect it to be dry, but at this point we can't rule out a shower somewhere.

Weekend Forecast: Rain, severe storms possible

Saturday night we expect to see another high coverage rain event. That could produce some heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. The rain could stick around for the early part of Sunday. Once the rain moves out on Sunday it will give way to a very warm start to the week.

7-Day Forecast