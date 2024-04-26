Dallas Weather: Rain on Friday, severe storm chances Saturday

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the strongest storms for Friday morning have stayed along the Red River and up in Oklahoma.

The showers well southwest have struggled to organize since there’s a pretty strong cap in place.

But the cap across North Texas is expected to weaken later in the morning. This will allow for additional storm development near Interstate 35 mid to late morning.

After that, the severe weather threat for Friday isn’t too impressive. But the strongest storms could still produce some gusty winds and small hail, as well as localized heavy downpours.

Live Radar

Saturday Forecast: Severe storm chance

Saturday can be broken down into a few different parts.

The day will start off quiet, although windy.

By the afternoon, storms could develop to the north and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. That will be more of a conditional threat, as a pretty strong cap will be in place.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the storms are expected to turn into a squall line, especially west of the Metroplex to the west.

Squall lines historically bring high winds and heavy rain.

There could also be some localized flooding and a couple of spin-up tornadoes along the leading edge.

7-Day Forecast