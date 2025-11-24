Gift ideas for a family game night
DALLAS - Gather your family in any season with these games that will bring them together.
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
Linkx
LinkX is a fast-paced, tactile battle of wits where players use colorful tetromino-style tiles to connect opposite edges of a vertical grid. Each move is a strategic decision—will you advance your path or block your rival’s progress? | Buy It
Cross Spin
Cross Spin reinvents classic crosswords with a competitive twist. Players race to fill in bite-sized puzzles using category clues like "fruit" or "word starting with M." But here’s the spin—literally! You can rotate your puzzle to make your answers fit, as long as every orientation reads like a real word. | Buy It
Tic Tac Toe and Hangman
This fun mini combination features one side of Tic Tac Toe and the other features Hangman. Take this on-the-go for endless fun! Perfect for waiting at restaurants as it comes with a velvet bag to throw in your bag and go! | Buy It
Mind the Gap
Bridge the age gap and bring the whole family together with Mind the Gap, the ultimate multi-generational trivia game! Players team up to race around the board by answering pop culture questions from five generations—Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha. From TV and music to slang and headlines, everyone gets a chance to shine! | Buy It
Beat The Parents Let’s Roll
It’s kids vs. parents in this action-packed family showdown! Beat The Parents: Let’s Roll! features six hilarious games in one interactive cube—from dance-offs and scavenger hunts to rhyming challenges and freeze dance. Just roll the cube to see which game you’ll play next! | Buy It
Slidewise
Challenge your brain and boost your spelling skills with Slidewise, the addictive word slide puzzle game! Choose a five-letter word, then slide the built-in letter tiles horizontally and vertically to spell it in the center row. With more than 1,000 word possibilities and 500 challenge cards, it’s a brainteaser that never gets old. | Buy It
Disco Island Escape
All is groovy on Disco Island—until Disco Ball Mountain erupts into a fiery volcano! In this fast-paced family game, players race their dancing lemurs across lava streams to safety by matching symbols and playing clever cards. Use strategy, give rivals "Disco Fever," and boogie your way to victory! | Buy It
Hitster
Turn up the volume and test your music memory with Hitster, the fast-paced party game that spans 100 years of iconic hits! Scan a card, listen to the song, and guess when it was released by placing it in the correct spot on your music timeline. No need to know the exact year—just trust your instincts and groove to the beat! | Buy It
Tortilla Takedown
Step into the ring with Tortilla Takedown, the hilarious wrestling-themed card game where outrageous Mexican food fighters battle for glory! Slam, block, and pin your way to victory using wild characters like the Taquito Twins and Espectro Elote in this fast-paced, travel-sized showdown. | Buy It
Dice Batter
Whip up some fun with Dice Batter, the fast-paced food-themed dice game from Lethal Chicken Games! Players roll, place, and bump dice onto cookie sheets to score points—then stir things up in the mixing bowl for a surprise twist. It’s a delicious blend of strategy, luck, and lighthearted competition. | Buy It