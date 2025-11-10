Gifts for when you are home for the holidays

Whether it’s spending time as a family or preparing your home for guests, these products are sure to fit right in.

Airthings Renew Air Purifier

Enjoy peaceful sleep and peace of mind with Renew, the 4-stage HEPA-13 cleaning system that removes particulates, gasses, and odors from your air. On Silent mode, it’s so quiet you’ll hardly know it’s there. The laser-based particulate sensor intelligently adjusts the fan speed according to the actual air quality, keeping your air clean and healthy. Ideal for any room up to 525 sq ft. | Buy It

Glasvin Decanter

Glasvin Decanter fills to the widest diameter with a 750mL or magnum bottle, yet it is narrow enough so that it does not take up too much table space. To speed up aeration, the decanter can be effortlessly swirled from the neck. Pair it with a full line of glassware- each one is unique. | Buy It

The Boardsmith

Holiday cooking meets functional art for your kitchen. The Boardsmith is a family-owned small business obsessed with quality and design. These artisan-crafted cutting boards are made from premium hardwoods, using the best glue, the best tools and the best process. Each board is uniquely crafted from sustainable materials. | Buy It

Disney Book Advent Calendars

Bring the family together with the gift of reading. This series of Disney advent calendars features 24 individually wrapped 5-minute stories so that young readers can unwrap a new adventure each night leading up to Christmas. Makes a great gift to set intentional time together for a new holiday tradition. | Buy It

Old World Christmas Rock ‘n’ Roll Ornaments

Nothing is as classic as a glass ornament from Old World Christmas. Whether you are looking for a gift or something for your own home, this AC/DC ornament celebrates the iconic logo of the rock band while adding a unique twist to your tree. | Buy It

Big Ass Candle Company

Go ahead and get two because you’re sure to want to keep one of these for yourself. From Big Ass Luxuries comes the largest & best luxury candles in the USA. Made with natural coconut-soy wax, clean-burning, paraben and phthalate-free fragrance oils, and 4 organic cotton wicks. Comes in two impressive sizes: the Baby Big Ass Candle (150 oz) burns 300-500 hours and the Big Ass Candle (300 oz) burns 750-1,000 hours with 12 signature fragrances to choose from. Bigger really is better! | Buy It

Moss Bowl Terrarium Kit

Get your house holiday ready or enjoy a craft with your guests when you create your own charming, lush, and calming moss garden. Effortlessly grow 3 kinds of different mosses with the included River Gravel and Accent Stones. Mosses are very adaptable, resilient, and easy to grow they even purify the air. The high-quality glass planter is handmade and designed to completely contain the micro-climate to grow these fascinating specimens. | Buy It

Philips 5500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Elevate your coffee experience with the Philips Series 5500 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. It offers a diverse range of 20 different coffee varieties, from hot espressos to cool iced coffees, ensuring consistent and delicious flavors. Effortlessly create silky-smooth milk froth while you customize strength, coffee length and milk volume. Save up to 5 user profiles so your favorites are always at hand. SilentBrew technology cuts machine noise by 40% so that the only thing your guests will be awakened by is the smell of fresh coffee. | Buy It

Kismile Roasti 5-in-1 Air Fryer

It’s the "Roasti with the mosti" and it’s perfect for feeding your holiday crew. While the oven is busy, this countertop cooker has you covered. Its dual glass bowl design gives you a healthier, cleaner way to cook. Less oil, crispy crunch- it’s a holiday homerun! | Buy It

OGIO Pace Pro Hybrid and The Vault Luggage

Ogio made its debut in the premium luggage space with two must-haves for holiday travel. The first-ever hardside/softside Pace Pro Hybrid and the luxe, yet rugged, Renegade Vault. Both feature renowned Hinomoto 360-degree silent wheels while maintaining the organization and durability that gives Ogio its devout following. They come in checked and carry-on sizes for all of your travel, all year long. | Buy It

