Gift ideas for the technology lovers on your shopping list

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Casetify Cases and MagSafe Accessories

Casetify Bioveg Wallet

Whether it’s cases or accessories, Casetify has you covered. Their full line offers style and convenience, including their BioVeg Wallet to keep all your essentials together, with a slim profile that secures to your phone with a powerful MagSafe-compatible attachment. They come in a variety of different prints, styles, colors and have the ability to be customized to truly match your personal style. | Buy It

Mixx Revival 55 Portable Suitcase Vinyl Record Player

MIXX Revival 55 Vinyl Record Player

Rediscover the magic of vinyl with the MIXX Revival 55 Vinyl Record Player. Featuring Bluetooth output to stream your records to external speakers and Bluetooth input for playing digital music through built-in stereo speakers, this versatile turntable combines retro charm with modern convenience. | Buy It

VUEROID S1 4K Infinite AI Dash Cam

VUEROID Dash Cam

VUEROID S1 4K Infinite AI dash cam is an AI-powered high-resolution 4K automotive dash cam that captures reliable, high-quality evidence for accidents and other RV and automotive incidents. | Buy It

Rockster Cross Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

ROCKSTER CROSS Wireless Speaker

The Fender x Teufel ROCKSTER CROSS straddles the border between maximum portability and powerful true stereo sound and comes jam-packed full of the finest in audio technology. Switch on Outdoor Mode to boost the bass for wide open spaces. Comes with an original Fender guitar strap and 16 hours of battery life. | Buy It

Pinwheel Smartwatch For Kids

Pinwheel Watch

Designed for ages 7 - 14, the Pinwheel Watch is the first and only smartwatch with a parent-monitored, voice-to-text AI chat app. It gives kids a little independence to call and text with parent-approved contacts only and includes GPS tracking, a camera and games. Theres no open internet and no social media for total peace of mind. | Buy It

Dell 32 Plus 4k QD-OLED Monitor

Dell QD-OLED Monitor

Be captivated by the sound and visuals on the world’s first QD-OLED monitor with AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Audio. The 4K 120Hz QD-OLED display delivers outstanding clarity, vibrant colors, and infinite contrast for a true cinematic feel. | Buy It

Timekettle AI Translation T1

Timekettle T1 AI Translator

Perfect for globetrotters and language lovers alike, the Timekettle T1 AI Translator is a sleek, pocket-sized device which translates 39 languages in real time—even without Wi-Fi—thanks to its powerful offline capabilities and built-in global data (free for 2 years). With lightning-fast 0.2-second response time, photo translation, and smart features like automatic currency and time zone updates, the T1 makes international travel smoother, smarter, and stress-free. Whether they’re navigating a new city or bartering at a local market, the T1 helps travelers connect confidently and meaningfully across any language barriers. | Buy It

BuBlueVortex V5

BuBlueVortex V5

The Bublue BuVortex V5 is an innovative robotic pool skimmer that combines advanced technology with user-friendly features. Its industry-first Active Suction Technology generates a powerful vortex suction force capable of capturing debris as large as leaves and as fine as 0.2mm particles, including oil films. The 3-in-1 design offers two cleaning modes—Auto Mode for general surface cleaning and CornerBoost Mode for focused corner cleaning, ensuring comprehensive pool maintenance. | Buy It

Epson Lifestudio Flex Pus 4k Projector

Epson Lifestudio Flex Pus 4k Projector

Turn any gathering into an unforgettable event with the Lifestudio Flex Plus portable lifestyle projector. Delivering a sharp 4K PRO-UHD¹ picture up to 150", it transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. Set the perfect vibe with built-in ambient lighting that casts a soft, colorful glow, 1,000 Lumens of Color Brightness and 1,000 Lumens of White Brightness. Plus enjoy immersive sound that fills the room with the world’s first smart streaming projectors featuring Sound by Bose technology. Built-in Google TV⁴ puts over 10,000 streaming apps at your fingertips⁵, including Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. | Buy It

Make Music Count, Learn and Play Piano

Make Music Count

Make music count transforms math practice into an exciting musical journey. The app includes education and entertainment helping students learn essential math skills while having fun playing real songs! | Buy It

Ecoflow Rapid Pro Power Bank

Ecoflow Rapid Pro Power Bank

This premium power bank is designed for fast charging, making it the ideal companions for business travelers or those on the go. Charge in only 20 minutes while maintaining peace of mind thanks to temperature sensor checks which adjust to prevent overheating 10 million times each day. Sleek and secure. | Buy It

LOCKLY Visage Facial Recognition Smart Lock

LOCKLY Smart Lock

Your Face is Your Key: Unlock your smart lock for front door effortlessly with Lockly Visage’s advanced facial recognition technology - just walk up, and the lock detects your face to open automatically. Dual infrared sensors ensure accuracy in any lighting, even at night. Your facial data is encrypted and stored securely on the device, ensuring privacy and safety for your home. 6 ways to unlock including Apple Homek Key, fingerprint, physical key, Alexa and a virtual keypad. | Buy It

Casseta by Lutron Smart Outdoor Plug

Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug

Whether it’s for holiday lights or year round accessories, the Caseta Weatherproof+ Outdoor Smart Plug is an IP66-rated IoT Smart Plug, providing protection against dust, dirt, and severe rainfall. This Outdoor Automation Tool is built to last, capable of withstanding temperatures from -4 to 122 F. Incorporate a Lutron Caseta Smart Hub for enhanced smart control. This plug is compatible with Alexa, the Google Assistant, Apple Home, Ring, and more, allowing control via your preferred voice assistant, the Lutron app, or a Pico remote (sold separately). | Buy It

MIXX StreamQ TV Transmitter and Headphones

MIXX StreamQ TV Headphones and Audio Transmitter Bundle

Enhance your home entertainment with the MIXX StreamQ TV Headphones and Audio Transmitter Bundle. Featuring immersive 3D Surround Sound and Voice Mode for crystal-clear dialogue with up to 40 hours of battery life, on-ear controls, and hands-free calling. The comfortable over-ear fit, soft ear cushions, and foldable design make it ideal for long listening sessions and travel. Plus, the Mixx StreamPort Audio Transmitter enables wireless audio streaming from your TV, smartphone, or sound system so you can listen even when others don’t want to. | Buy It

Mobvoi Ticnote

TicNote

With a versatile dual recording engine, TicNote captures crystal-clear audio in any scenario. Pair it with TicNote's app to integrate advanced AI capabilities, enabling swift, accurate transcription and summarization in over 120 languages. Go beyond basic notes to create automatic Mind Maps, interact via AI Chat, and get comprehensive meeting minutes, enhancing both productivity and intelligence. | Buy It

