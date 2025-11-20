Gifts for Men: Ideas for guys who are sporty to scholarly

article

Whether he’s sporty or scholarly or both, we’ve got a great gift for the guy on our list.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

BevvyBox

BevvyBox

BevvyBox is a soft-sided cooler with a little secret – a built in bladder for the beverage or spirit of your choice. Stash your mixers on ice and when the moment is right, just pump and pour. No batteries, no bartenders just you, your crew and your cooler that’s cooler than theirs. | Buy It

Cereria Molla Soaps and Candles

Cereria Molla

Handcrafted since 1899, these wood-scented candles, sprays, and diffusers bring Spanish craftsmanship and modern elegance into the home. With all-natural, essential-oil-derived fragrances, they’re safe for skin or spaces, making them versatile gifts for any occasion. From Travel sprays to candles, CM has something to pamper everyone. | Buy It

Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot

Cedar Mesa Cot

Leave behind rocks and sleep off the ground comfortably with the Cedar Mesa Cot. It’s an easy-to-assemble, durable cot designed to comfortably support your body. The intuitive and intelligent design of the Cedar Mesa Cot delivers a straightforward set up and take down experience. A patent pending Easy Lever Lock system makes assembling and tensioning the cot easy and the cot’s unique Collapse and Compact™ technology simplifies takedown by seamlessly folding the durable, oversized cot into the size of a small briefcase. | Buy It

Key Port Pivot 2.0 Essential Plus Kit

Keyport Pivot 2.0 Essential Plus Kit

The Keyport Pivot 2.0 Essential Plus Kit is a sleek, modular upgrade to the traditional keychain, combining Keyport’s three most popular essentials into one compact system: the Pivot 2.0 premium key organizer with built-in KeyportID lost & found, the Pocket Flare 2.0 USB-C rechargeable mini flashlight with three lighting modes (including lamp mode), and the TSA-friendly MOCA 10-in-1 multi-tool, featuring a bottle opener, cord cutter, and prybar. Fully customizable, the Pivot supports a wide ecosystem of swappable modules and inserts, including pens, USB flash drives, RFID keys, pocketknives, and more. | Buy It

Chipp Golf Co. Gloves

Chipp Golf Company Gloves

Chipp Golf Company is a Dallas-based golf apparel brand that specializes in premium cabretta leather golf gloves with fun/unique patterns on them designed for golfers who like to look good and have fun on the course. Enjoy a buttery soft feel plus support and durability. Each glove comes with a palm pad for extra comfort and support. 10% of proceeds are donated to a variety of charitable causes whose missions are the inspirations behind many of the designs. Look good, play well, and do better both on and off the course. | Buy It

Power Paw Hand Warmer

Powerpaw 501

The Powerpaw 501 is the world’s first handwarmer with a IP67 waterproof rating. Warms your hands and your soul knowing you’re not creating waste by buying single use systems. With three heat settings users can fine-tune their level of comfort ensuring he stays warm without overheating. | Buy It

Power Cap Headlamp in a Cap

Power Cap Headlamp

Whether he is camping, hiking or just out at night this 100% brushed and washed cotton power cap is designed for long term use. Features 1 LED with a light output of 48 lumens providing visibility for up to 42 ft. Batteries last for up to 43 hours! | Buy It

ScoreBox 21

ScoreBox 21

You will always know the score of your game with ScoreBox21, the first portable electronic score tower that’s perfect for tailgates, backyard gatherings or official competitions. Its patented design incorporates 42 bright, but dimmable LEDs into a lightweight, durable scoreboard that runs on six AA batteries. You’ll love the attachable drink holders and how easy it is to fold and store, but not nearly as much as you will love cornhole again – with no arguments about the score. | Buy It

Coyote Hybrid Pizza Oven

Coyote Pizza Oven

The Coyote Pizza Oven brings the authentic taste of wood fired cooking to your outdoor space- it’s available in both gas and wood models. The one-piece seamless dome is extra durable and excellent for heat retention. Features an Active Heat Management System to maintain consistent temperatures up to 1,000 degrees. | Buy It

Read to Me

Read to Me

Dads, uncles and grandfathers alike will love to stay connected through story time with the Read To Me Recordable Book Buddy. It lets you share the joy of reading even when you can’t be there in person. Record page-by-page audio for almost any children’s picture book. Kids hear your voice read their favorite stories—building comfort, routine, and a love of books. Personalized Storytelling Made Simple With 21 recordable buttons and over 10 minutes of recording time, you can easily capture entire bedtime stories, nursery rhymes, or classroom favorites. | Buy It

