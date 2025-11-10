Steve's 4 favorite products of 2025

article

GCI Outdoor Adjustable Rocker

GCI Rocker

Whether camping, gathering or cheering on the team, the GCI Outdoor Adjustable Rocker™ has three optional tension settings, from flexible to firm. A higher backrest offers added shoulder and back support and an Infinity Comfort Edge™ seat eliminates pressure points behind the legs. The multipocketed side caddy includes compartments for your phone and a space large enough to hold up to a 34oz water bottle. | Buy It

BeatBot AquaSense 2

Beatbot Aquasense 2

The Beatbot AquaSense® 2 Robotic Pool Cleaner is a cordless, smart‑navigation pool robot that scrubs floors, walls and the waterline, featuring a high‑capacity battery (up to ~4 hours), dual‑pass waterline cleaning, app control and wireless charging for fast, convenient pool maintenance. | Buy It

Samsung Frame TV Pro

Samsung Frame TV Pro

This 4K Neo QLED smart TV is designed to look like a piece of art when it’s off with a matte finish anti‑glare display and wireless "One Connect" box to eliminate visible cables. It uses Samsung’s Vision AI and a premium processor (NQ4 AI Gen3) for enhanced picture quality, supports HDR10+, VRR up to 144Hz, and includes built‑in Art Mode to display artwork or photos when not watching TV. | Buy It

Sublue Mix Pro Dual Motor Underwater Scooter

Sublue Mix Pro Dual Motor Underwater Scooter

This compact, dual‑motor underwater scooter is built for endless fun and exploration, it delivers up to 4 mph speed, runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, and is rated for dives as deep as 40 meters (131 ft). Features include two speed modes, a removable buoyancy module for shallow vs deep use, camera mounts for underwater filming, a fast‑charging swappable battery, and a lightweight design for easy transport. | Buy It

