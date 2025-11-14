Top 10 toys for 2025

article

Here are our top 10 toys of the year!

Vetch Kidi Star Drum Pad

Try out 20 different drum styles including rock, marching band, metal and jazz and you’ll be sure to find a set that fits your style. Create and record your own custom sounds too! Includes games and built in songs plus a jack for headphones which is why it made our top 10! | Buy It

Gui-Gui Slime

Now your slime can be twice as glam with this exclusive Gui Gui Twin Pack Bundle. Gui Gui is the most beautiful slime ever, made by you! Includes scented slime, booster, charms and more. There are13 different Gui Gui scented slimes to create and collect. | Buy It

Rail Racer MAGNA-TILES

Build, Race, and Roll with the MAGNA-TILES® Rail Racers Deluxe 90-Piece Set! Inspired by a MAGNA-TILES® fan and problem-solving dad this set features patent-pending clear Rails and innovative microMAGS pieces, kids can easily design dynamic racetracks, ramps, bridges, and towers for nonstop rolling excitement. Simple to assemble with no prongs or connectors. | Buy It

Disney Stitch Ultimate Interactive

Discover the extremes of extraterrestrial emotion with the Disney Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush toy. With more than 100 sound and motion combinations, kids will experience a full range of all the feels – from playful sweetness to a full-on alien tantrum. | Buy It

Emotion Friends

Introducing Emotion Friends™! A fun and interactive way to help kids explore emotions through play. These colorful, 3D-printed figures give emotions a physical form, making it easier for children to recognize and express how they feel. Whether they’re feeling anxious, silly, loved, or overstimulated, Emotion Friends™ help kids navigate their emotions in a way that feels natural and engaging. | Buy It

Labubu

With their signature smile and furry builds, Labubu have become a viral sensation and earned a spot on our Top 10 list! Unbox your new friend to reveal which one is inside. Pair them with clothes and other characters and friends from Pop Mart. | Buy It

Power Up Balsawood Star Flux

Select, fly and go! The PowerUp plane is controlled by your smartphone so you may need a parent’s help for this. You’re manning the cockpit as the flight computer teaches you to fly better via the on-board analytics. You can also enjoy the advanced aerobatics mode. Compare and track your flight time with other users, too. | Buy It

Loops Lab Music Creation System

Loops Lab is powered by state-of-the-art technology that makes creating music effortless and fun. With an intuitive design, kids can seamlessly mix genres—from funky beats to chill vibes—and build their unique sound. No prior experience needed—just play and let the music flow. It’s creativity at your fingertips with endless possibilities to explore. | Buy It

My Robotic Pety Coding Chameleon

Build a loyal robotic reptile buddy that responds to your gestures, changes colors, and automatically fires and retracts its tongue! This first-of-its-kind robotic chameleon is equipped with a color sensor, infrared sensor, and RGB LEDs that allow you to code and program it in three unique play modes- Coding for movement, Wild for color changing and Pet for friendly play. | Buy It

LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba Bookends

Let your imagination take flight with the Glinda & Elphaba Bookends (75691) building set for adults 18 years old and up. Fans of the movies embark on a magical building adventure as they create a pair of decorative bookends, each representing one iconic character. This challenging building set is packed with authentic movie details and includes six minifigures—Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wizard, Madame Morrible, and Pfanee—for play and display. | Buy It

