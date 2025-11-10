They definitely don't have this! Gifts for those who are hard to shop for

article

Hard to shop for? Whether you need information or inspiration, these are gifts they’re guaranteed not to have.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

LECTRIC XP4 eBike

LECTRIC XP4 eBike

The XP4 is fully foldable so you can unpack, unfold, charge and ride at ease and store with minimal space. It was built for everyday riders who want more: more power, more control, and more fun, redefining what a foldable eBike can be. It comes in four color options and remains at the same price ($999) as it was originally released with. Some of the new upgrades include a larger battery, 602 hydraulic brakes, and five riding modes. | Buy It

Bola Grill

Bola Grill

This double-walled & insulated portable charcoal grill was designed to cook anything right in the middle of your table surrounded by the ones you love. With easily adjustable, rotatable, and interchangeable grates designed for optimal heat distribution & control, now you can become the ultimate host and grill master. | Buy It

eufy Robot Lawn Mower

eufy Robot Lawn Mowers

The eufy Robot Lawn Mowers (E15 & E18) feature advanced V-FSD 1.0 (Vision Full-Self Driving) technology for smart obstacle avoidance, edge detection, and precise path mapping—no boundary wires or antennas required. With easy setup, Wi-Fi control, and intelligent parallel mowing, they deliver clean, uniform cuts across multiple lawn zones. Built-in GPS+4G anti-theft protection and a remote-view camera ensure added security and peace of mind. | Buy It

Libernovo All Day Comfort Chair

Libernovo Omni

The Libernovo Omni is the world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair designed with engineers, designers, gamers, and professionals in mind. It’s crafted for back pain relief and designed for all-day comfort. With advanced flexible panel architecture and 16 precision pivot points, its Bionic FlexFit technology creates a living surface that adapts to your spine’s natural curve, ensuring perfect alignment in every position. With the world’s first electric backrest, OmniStretch Massage, 4 reclining positions, and a dynamic support system, it's sure to provide all-day sitting comfort. | Buy It

AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro

AWOL Vision LTV-3000 Pro

This ultra-short-throw projector produces a stunningly sharp, big-screen image (up to 150″) from just inches away, without the need for ceiling mounting. Enjoy brilliant daytime viewing with bright, even picture quality and dramatic contrast that rivals OLED TVs. Setup couldn’t be more straightforward: place it near the wall, plug in the included Fire Stick, and you're ready for movies in under 15 minutes. With immersive sound, Dolby Vision HDR, and 3D support built in, the LTV‑3000 Pro turns any night into a cinematic experience—no projector expertise required. | Buy It

Freddo Toys Ride On Fire Truck

Freddo Ride on Cars

Ignite your child's imagination with the FREDDO Fire Truck! Designed for young heroes aged 3-8, this powerful 24V ride-on ensures extended playtime. Featuring luxurious leather seats, bright LED lights, and cushiony EVA tires for smooth rides. Your child will love the included water gun and working hand mic for added adventure! Parents can steer the excitement safely with the remote parental control. | Buy It

Brick - You

Brick-You

More than a toy, it’s a playful personal keepsake that sparks smiles and makes any occasion unforgettable. Each detail from clothing to hair and skin tone are matched to your submitted image to match your likeness. UV-printed on LEGO- compatible ABS parts so colors stay vibrant and pieces fit seamlessly. You can even preview the build before it’s printed to ensure it’s accurate! | Buy It

Dearist

Dearist

Invented by a mother of two, Dearist is a book and stationery series for kids with everything needed to write and mail personal handwritten letters. Dearist reintroduces kids to the lost of art of writing letters in a nostalgic format that is affordable, effective, and fun. | Buy It

iLIVE Pop-Up Movie Theater Kit

Pop-Up Movie Theater

Sports fans and movie buffs want the big screen experience at home, but theater rooms can cost thousands of dollars, take months to build, and require extra space that can be dedicated to one in first the place. Now, anyone can have the big screen experience at home, or in their backyard, at the beach, camping, tailgating, etc. with this inflatable 120" screen, included projector and speaker! | Buy It

ESPN Pro Competition LED 2-Player Arcade Basketball Game

Arcade Basketball

Take the game to the next level with this foldable, LED-backlit basketball arcade set, only at Sam’s Club. Standing over six feet tall, it comes with two hoops, four premium basketballs, a pump, and multiple game modes. The electronic scoreboard and reflective return ramp keep the competition fast and fun. No tools required for setup, so families can start playing right away. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide