Gifts for tweens that they will actually enjoy

article

Too young for tech, too old for toys? These gifts are great for the tween on your list.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Art Café Latte-Inspired Painting Set

Art Café Latte

Create vibrant, latte-inspired paintings with Art Café. These fun, portable sets let you pour and paint 4 unique artworks using a simple "pour & pull" technique, inspired by latte art and trendy designer cookies. Just pour colorful paint onto the no-drip canvas using fine-tip bottles, then pull a pick through the patterns to create mesmerizing, swirling designs. | Buy It

Just My Style Make Your Own Lip Gloss

Make Your Own Lip Gloss

Mix and create 4 cupcake-scented lip glosses with colorful confetti and cute charms with the Just My Style Make Your Own Lip Gloss kit. Includes a funnel and mixing stick to easily fill, swirl, and customize every tube. Add fun confetti shapes like hearts, butterflies, and stars to make your gloss one-of-a-kind. | Buy It

Make It Real Polish and Shine Bead Tumbler

Combining the fun of bracelet making and stone polishing, this kit transforms rough pre-drilled stones and beads into stunning, polished treasures in a fraction of the time and with less mess than traditional rock tumblers. Instructions guide young jewelers through simple steps: place the beads in the tumbler, add water and polishing materials, then turn the dial and flip the switch to tumble and reveal each stone’s natural beauty. The kit includes enough materials to create 8 bracelets featuring a collection of metallic and glass beads, as well as ten kinds of natural stones. | Buy It

Sneaker Styling Kit

Sneaker Styling Kit

Step up your fashion game with this shoe styling kit. Pick and pair your favorite charms. Laces and stickers to style your sneakers your way. | Buy It

One More

How many pizza toppings can you name? Five, six, maybe even…One More? In One More? 2-4 Players can put their listing skills to the test in over 300 topics. With two game modes built for players of all ages, it can keep the whole family asking, "Can you name One More?" Buy It

MrBeast Lab Hybrids

MrBeast Lab Hybrids

The experiment begins with the MrBeast Lab vessel—twist and crack open the lid to reveal a massive strip of 13 sealed foil bags. Rip them open to uncover individual beast parts to create 5 epic action figures, including the Mega Torso Panther. Continue the experiment by placing the Super Hybrid figure into the vessel and adding water. Pour, swirl and reveal your Hybrid's true color. More than 30 Beasts to collect, including Rare, Ultra Rare and Premium Editions. | Buy It

Bad Rap Javelin

Bad Rap Javelin

Elevate your outdoor play with the Bad Rap Javelin, an innovative throwing toy that combines skill and safety for endless entertainment. This sleek yellow and black javelin features a unique ambidextrous spin dial that lets both right and left-handed players achieve perfect throws. The soft foam tip ensures safe landings while maintaining impressive flight capabilities. | Buy It

Ohuhu Alcohol Markers Honolulu S Series

Ohuhu Markers

Ohuhu Dual-Tip Brush & Chisel Markers offer vibrant, seamless blending with 48 refillable colors and a colorless blender. Featuring a brush tip for fluid strokes and a chisel tip for broad coverage, these alcohol-based markers dry quickly for smudge-free results. Designed for ease with color-coded caps and a portable carrying case, they're perfect for artists of all levels. | Buy It

DaBomb Extreme Bath Bombs

DaBomb Extreme Bath Bombs

Gross out your friends and enemies alike with this malodorously fragrant fizzer! Watch carefully as this totally offensive bomb dissolves because there’s a funny little surprise inside. Perfect for adults and kids alike. (Everyone loves surprises.) Use one bomb per bath. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide