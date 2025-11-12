Holiday gift ideas for gamers

From video games and accessories to games of logic there’s something for every gamer here!

Nintendo Switch 2

Experience the future of portable and home gaming with the Nintendo Switch 2! Featuring a vibrant 1080p handheld display and up to 4K resolution on TV, this upgraded console delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay with HDR and 120 fps support. The new Joy-Con™ 2 controllers snap in magnetically and double as motion-enabled mice in select titles. Enjoy exclusive games like Mario Kart™ World and Kirby Air Riders, plus backward compatibility with many Switch classics. Perfect for gamers who crave flexibility, performance, and immersive play—anytime, anywhere. | Buy It

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset

Engineered with input from esports professionals, the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset delivers immersive, high-fidelity audio through 50mm graphene-coated drivers. Enjoy crystal-clear communication with dual AI noise-canceling mics and hybrid active noise cancellation for total focus. With a wide 20Hz–40kHz frequency range, fast charging, and ultra-comfortable design, it’s built for marathon sessions and peak performance across gaming, music, and media. | Buy It

Abacus Brands Virtual Reality ESPN Gift Box

Unleash the thrill of sports with this immersive VR experience! The Abacus Brands Virtual Reality ESPN Gift Box includes a 128-page interactive DK Sports Encyclopedia, 20+ virtual reality adventures—from hockey and skateboarding to sumo wrestling—and a set of championship medals. Compatible with most smartphones and tablets, it also comes with VR goggles to transport you behind the scenes at ESPN and into the heart of the action. | Buy It

Arcade Classics

The Arcade Classics Counter Series delivers big nostalgia in compact form, with each cabinet loaded with multiple faithfully recreated classics. Choose from Atari hits like Asteroids, Tempest, Centipede, or WWE favorites—each featuring the original graphics, sounds, and gameplay that defined the arcade era. Each Counter cabinet includes a vivid, full-color 8" display that makes retro gameplay shine. Compact doesn’t mean compromised—Counter Series units include original-style controls such as trackballs, spinners, or joysticks depending on the title. With AC adapters included, each unit is ready to plug in and play right out of the box—no quarters required. | Buy It

NEX Playground

Turn your living room into a motion-powered arcade with NEX Playground! This compact, controller-free gaming system uses smart motion tracking to get the whole family moving through dance battles, sports challenges, and interactive adventures. With five starter games included—like Fruit Ninja and Whack-a-Mole—and access to a growing library via Play Pass, it’s perfect for parties, playdates, and everyday fun. Just plug it in and let the action begin. | Buy It

GoCube

Reinvent the classic puzzle with GoCube, the Bluetooth-enabled Rubik’s Cube that teaches, tracks, and challenges! With real-time syncing to the companion app, kids and adults alike can learn to solve step-by-step, race friends online, and explore mini-games that boost memory and logic. LED lights, motion sensors, and a sleek magnetic design make every twist feel futuristic. Perfect for ages 8+ and puzzle lovers of all skill levels. | Buy It

G7 Gaming Chair

BodyBilt’s G7 Gaming Chair is a cloud of comfortable support for long hours of seating satisfaction while playing your favorite games. This unique chair combines a super-soft mesh back with patented air-cell technology for extra lumbar support. The BodyBilt’s ergonomically contoured seat includes patented SKYDEX technology for extra comfort during long gaming sessions. | Buy It

GiiKER Super Decoder

A pocket-sized handheld code-breaking game designed to help kids develop early problem-solving skills. It’s pretty fun for adults, too. | Buy It

LeapFrog LeapMove Active Learning Video Game System

Get kids moving and learning with LeapMove, the motion-powered video game system for ages 4–7! With 25 preloaded adventures and games, children become the controller—jumping, dodging, and flying through interactive challenges that teach math, spelling, phonics, and more. Featuring three learning levels and 20+ school skills, LeapMove transforms screen time into active play. Just plug it in and leap into the Enchanted Forest for fun that grows with your child. | Buy It

Acer Nitro V 16S Laptop ANV16S-41-R2AJ

Dominate your play with the Acer Nitro V 16S, built for speed and smarts. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, this AI-enhanced gaming laptop delivers lightning-fast performance and stunning visuals on a 16" WUXGA display with a 180Hz refresh rate. With up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and advanced cooling, it’s ready for intense gaming, streaming, and content creation. Loaded with Windows 11 and a full suite of ports—including USB4 and HDMI 2.1—it’s your gateway to next-gen gameplay. The minimalist design is ideal for anyone taking their laptop to school or the office. | Buy It

