Delta Airlines is giving more people the chance to view April’s total solar eclipse from 30,000 feet in the air.

The airline is offering a flight that will take off from DFW Airport at 12:30 on the afternoon of April 8.

It will be timed to give passengers the most amount of time possible in the path of totality.

Delta will use an A321neo plane, which is larger than most planes so that more people can get in on the experience.

Delta’s first solar eclipse flight sold out in less than 24 hours.

It will take off from Austin about 15 minutes before the DFW flight.

Both will land in Detroit.

Delta also has five other flights running the same day that it said will feature "prime eclipse-viewing opportunities."

DL 5699: Detroit to White Plains, New York, 2:59 p.m. ET departure. Aircraft: ERJ-175

DL 924: Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth, 8:40 a.m. PT departure. Aircraft: A320

DL 2869: Los Angeles to San Antonio, 9:00 a.m. PT departure. Aircraft: A319

DL 1001: Salt Lake City to San Antonio, 10:08 a.m. MT departure. Aircraft: A220-300

DL 1683: Salt Lake City to Austin, 9:55 a.m. MT departure. Aircraft: A320

Solar eclipses happen about twice a year, but finding yourself under the totality of one is rare.

"The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044," said Warren Weston, Delta Airlines lead meteorologist. "This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide."

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the largest metro areas with a vantage point.