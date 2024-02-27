Expand / Collapse search

2024 Eclipse: Delta offers 2nd solar eclipse flight out of DFW Airport

Total solar eclipse to happen over DFW in 2 months

We are exactly two months away from a rare and extraordinary event. North Texas will be one of the best places in the world to see a total solar eclipse. FOX 4's Shannon Murray has an update on some of the plans.

DALLAS - Delta Airlines is giving more people the chance to view April’s total solar eclipse from 30,000 feet in the air.

The airline is offering a flight that will take off from DFW Airport at 12:30 on the afternoon of April 8.

It will be timed to give passengers the most amount of time possible in the path of totality.

Delta will use an A321neo plane, which is larger than most planes so that more people can get in on the experience.

Delta’s first solar eclipse flight sold out in less than 24 hours.

It will take off from Austin about 15 minutes before the DFW flight.

Both will land in Detroit.

Delta also has five other flights running the same day that it said will feature "prime eclipse-viewing opportunities."

  • DL 5699: Detroit to White Plains, New York, 2:59 p.m. ET departure. Aircraft: ERJ-175
  • DL 924: Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth, 8:40 a.m. PT departure. Aircraft: A320
  • DL 2869: Los Angeles to San Antonio, 9:00 a.m. PT departure. Aircraft: A319
  • DL 1001: Salt Lake City to San Antonio, 10:08 a.m. MT departure. Aircraft: A220-300
  • DL 1683: Salt Lake City to Austin, 9:55 a.m. MT departure. Aircraft: A320

Solar eclipses happen about twice a year, but finding yourself under the totality of one is rare. 

"The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044," said Warren Weston, Delta Airlines lead meteorologist. "This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide."

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the largest metro areas with a vantage point.