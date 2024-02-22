Expand / Collapse search

Texas county declares state of disaster ahead of April solar eclipse

BELL COUNTY, Texas - Bell County, Texas has declared a local state of disaster as it prepares for an influx of visitors for this April's total solar eclipse.

The county where the city of Killen and Fort Cavazos are located is in the Path of Totality, where the moon completely covers the sun.

Bell County, which has a population of 400,000, is expecting to see 400,000 visitors come to view the April 8th eclipse.

The county says the surge could put strains on first responders, fuel, hospitals, food and traffic.

The declaration will help the county coordinate with the State Department of Emergency Management.

It also requires people who live in Bell County to register if they are hosting events with more than 50 people.

Bell County is also urging people to take several safety precautions on the day of the eclipse and the weekend before, urging people to fuel up prior to the event, buy groceries and fill prescriptions in advance.

They also say people should expect travel delays and want people to avoid stopping on the side of the road to watch the once-in-several-lifetime event.

Great American Eclipse Path of Totality

On April 8, 2024, "the greatest natural event you can see" will traverse parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada. 

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch. The path of the 2024 eclipse is about 115 miles wide and will span from Mexico to Maine. 

The moon’s shadow first touches Mexico at Mazatlan, then enters the United States through Texas. From there, it cuts diagonally through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also see a total solar eclipse, according to NASA

eclipse-map-2024-1920-1.jpg

2024 total solar eclipse map (NASA)

There are several major cities and many other towns in the path of totality. Here’s a look at some of them, according to NASA, the U.S. Navy and state tourism websites. 

Texas

  • Eagle Pass, Texas
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Killeen, Texas
  • Waco, Texas
  • Temple, Texas
  • Tyler, Texas
  • Irving, Texas
  • Sulphur Springs, Texas
  • Kerrville, Texas
  • Texarkana, Texas

Oklahoma

Here are some of the best viewing sites in Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman

  • Idabel, Oklahoma
  • Boswell, Oklahoma
  • Antlers, Oklahoma
  • Hugo, Oklahoma
  • Poteau, Oklahoma
  • Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Arkansas

  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Jonesboro, Arkansa
  • Hot Springs, Arkansas

Missouri

  • Poplar Bluff, Missouri
  • Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Illinois

  • Carbondale, Illinois
  • Mount Vernon, Illinois

Kentucky

  • Paducah, Kentucky

Indiana

  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Indianapolis, Indiana

Ohio

  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Akron, Ohio
  • Toledo, Ohio
  • Dayton, Ohio
  • Bowling Green, Ohio

Pennsylvania

  • Erie, Pennsvylania

New York

  • Buffalo, New York
  • Jamestown, New York
  • Rochester, New York
  • Syracuse, New York
  • Watertown, New York
  • Lake Placid, New York
  • Plattsburgh, New York

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vermont
  • Montpelier, Vermont
  • St. Johnsbury, Vermont
  • Hardwick, Vermont
  • Newport, Vermont
  • St. Albans, Vermont
  • Stowe, Vermont
  • Waterbury, Vermont
  • Winooski, Vermont

New Hampshire

  • Lancaster, New Hampshire

Maine

  • Caribou, Maine
  • Rangeley, Maine
  • Carrabassett Valley, Maine
  • Jackman, Maine
  • Bingham, Maine
  • Moscow, Maine
  • Houlton, Maine
  • Presque Isle, Maine

FOX Weather contributed to this report. 