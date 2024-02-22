Texas county declares state of disaster ahead of April solar eclipse

Bell County, Texas has declared a local state of disaster as it prepares for an influx of visitors for this April's total solar eclipse.

The county where the city of Killen and Fort Cavazos are located is in the Path of Totality, where the moon completely covers the sun.

Bell County, which has a population of 400,000, is expecting to see 400,000 visitors come to view the April 8th eclipse.

The county says the surge could put strains on first responders, fuel, hospitals, food and traffic.

The declaration will help the county coordinate with the State Department of Emergency Management.

It also requires people who live in Bell County to register if they are hosting events with more than 50 people.

Bell County is also urging people to take several safety precautions on the day of the eclipse and the weekend before, urging people to fuel up prior to the event, buy groceries and fill prescriptions in advance.

They also say people should expect travel delays and want people to avoid stopping on the side of the road to watch the once-in-several-lifetime event.

Great American Eclipse Path of Totality

On April 8, 2024, "the greatest natural event you can see" will traverse parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch. The path of the 2024 eclipse is about 115 miles wide and will span from Mexico to Maine.

The moon’s shadow first touches Mexico at Mazatlan, then enters the United States through Texas. From there, it cuts diagonally through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also see a total solar eclipse, according to NASA.

2024 total solar eclipse map (NASA)

There are several major cities and many other towns in the path of totality. Here’s a look at some of them, according to NASA, the U.S. Navy and state tourism websites.

Texas

Eagle Pass, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Austin, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Killeen, Texas

Waco, Texas

Temple, Texas

Tyler, Texas

Irving, Texas

Sulphur Springs, Texas

Kerrville, Texas

Texarkana, Texas

Oklahoma

Here are some of the best viewing sites in Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman :

Idabel, Oklahoma

Boswell, Oklahoma

Antlers, Oklahoma

Hugo, Oklahoma

Poteau, Oklahoma

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansa

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Missouri

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois

Mount Vernon, Illinois

Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky

Indiana

Evansville, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana

Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Akron, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio

Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsvylania

New York

Buffalo, New York

Jamestown, New York

Rochester, New York

Syracuse, New York

Watertown, New York

Lake Placid, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Vermont

Burlington, Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Hardwick, Vermont

Newport, Vermont

St. Albans, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont

Waterbury, Vermont

Winooski, Vermont

New Hampshire

Lancaster, New Hampshire

Maine

Caribou, Maine

Rangeley, Maine

Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Jackman, Maine

Bingham, Maine

Moscow, Maine

Houlton, Maine

Presque Isle, Maine

