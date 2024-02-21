North Texas students getting ready for learning experience that comes with total solar eclipse

With the April 8th total solar eclipse just over six weeks away, North Texas schools are working to prepare students for the once in a lifetime event in Dallas.

One expert said if educators get it right, this can be an experience that brings learning alive.

Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, who is an astronomer and author, is on a mission to help prepare both teachers and students for the total solar eclipse.

He said there are far more lessons to be learned than just scientific ones.

Bennett is the author of seven science books for kids, and he created an app to help students and teachers prepare for the total solar eclipse. Click here for information on that app.

"Education is the key," he said. "If you continue the education, it's not just one day, it will continue for the rest of your life."

Students at Mata Elementary School in East Dallas got the message that they are about to experience something amazing.

"It's going to be dark in the middle of the day, stars in the middle of the day, you will see the diamond ring, and atmosphere of the sun," 5th grader Jemera Howard said.

"I want to be outside. I want to see this," 5th grader Silas Dowdy said.

Dowdy said it’s what he learned that makes this event so special.

"One of the things that really helps is to see the tilt effect," he said. "This is probably my only chance to see a full solar eclipse in Dallas in my life."

Related article

Dr. Bennett explained that while total eclipses happen somewhere on earth almost every year...they rarely happen over your own backyard.

"I want them to understand how lucky they are to be living in a place that is on the path of totality. In any given place, totality only occurs about once every 400 years, so to be in a place where you've got it without having to go anywhere is amazing," he said.

Bennett has traveled around the world to witness six solar eclipses.

"You don't start to feel the effects until close to totality, temperatures start to drop, the sun is being blocked by the moon, you will see interesting patterns of light on the ground under trees, lots of crescents because trees acting like pinhole cameras projecting eclipse," he explained.

He calls it an experience people will want to share together.

"I would really urge the schools to make it possible for parents and community members to come and watch alongside the kids because it is more fun if you make it a family event," he said.

Dallas ISD said all of its students will receive solar eclipse glasses donated by the Perot Museum.

Dr. Bennett is also giving a presentation at the Dallas Arboretum's Rory Meyers Children's Garden Saturday, February 24, at 11 am.