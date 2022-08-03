Tisia Muzinga is joining FOX 4 Dallas as a weekend morning anchor, announced station Vice President of News Robin Whitmeyer.

Effective Aug. 15, she will anchor the weekend edition of Good Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings, alongside meteorologist Kylie Capps. She will also report for the weekday Good Day newscast.

"Whether reporting in the field or behind the anchor desk, Tisia is a journalist who relishes the challenge of digging for the information that our audiences need," Whitmeyer said in making the announcement.

Most recently, Muzinga has served as the weekend morning anchor and breaking news anchor for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa since 2019. Prior to that, she was a reporter/MMJ at WGMB-TV/WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge, LA.

Muzinga began her career in broadcast journalism at Milwaukee PBS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as senior editor.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Muzinga holds a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism, advertising, and media studies.

"It’s a tremendous honor to be joining the highly-accomplished journalists at the most trusted news team in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. It will be a great privilege and responsibility to cover the diverse community that makes up the area," she said.

KDFW FOX 4 Dallas is part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network.

In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.