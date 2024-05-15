Midlothian ISD receives $150K grant from Google

article

Midlothian ISD announced a new six-figure grant from Google on Wednesday.

The school district says the $150,000 grant will help fund three school programs: esports, the Future Farmers Association and the anti-suicide organization the Hope Squad.

Midlothian ISD says the money will go to a new agricultural trailer for the FAA programs at Midlothian and Midlothian Heritage High.

Google says the programs help students "live up to their potential."

"Connecting hundreds of current and future students to additional resources across multiple sectors enhances their career development, brings a whole new focus around student leadership and broadens a student's vision toward potential career interest and opportunities," said Shelle Blaylock, chief academic officer for Midlothian ISD, in a statement.

The tech company operates a $600 million data center in Midlothian.