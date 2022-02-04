When will the ice melt? Hard freeze warning overnight for North Texas

The sun is coming out in parts of North Texas on Friday and some parts of the area will see temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Wind chills were still keeping the feels-like temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s across the region on Friday.

With the winter storm system moved out, it’s now all about getting some sun and warming up enough to melt the snow and ice that’s accumulated on roads.

Friday’s high was forecasted to hit 31 at DFW Airport, but managed to hit 33 at 2 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will plunge again overnight, with a hard freeze warning in effect for most of North Texas. Temperatures could be as low as single digits, but most will be in the teens. The hard freeze warning begins at midnight and goes until 9 a.m. Saturday.

MORE: Weather coverage

Saturday is expected to be sunny with highs around 40 and southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows around 20.

Sunday should also be sunny, with highs in the mid-40s.

RELATED:

North Texas snow totals: Here's how much snow fell across the Metroplex

North Texas roads remain icy, slick day after winter storm moves out

DART suspends all services due to icy conditions