North Texas roadways still icy and very slick a day after winter storm

Some heavily traveled highways may be better but most North Texas roadways still have ice on them and are actually worse a day after the winter storm.

FOX 4 traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said you’ll still want to stay off the roads on Friday if you can. All the sleet and snow that fell Thursday turned to solid ice overnight.

Vehicles, especially big rigs, are struggling to get traction in trouble spots like near Loop 12 and Highway 114 in Irving.

A winter storm dropped several inches of ice, sleet and snow on North Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making just about all roadways slick and dangerous.

A FOX 4 photojournalist captured video of one driver spinning out right in front of him on Hwy. 114 at Interstate 635 in Grapevine. Thankfully, the other vehicles weren't too close and no one was hurt.

SKY 4 watched trucks lose control and fishtailing at that Loop 12 and Hwy. 114 trouble spot in Irving.

At one point an 18-wheeler got stuck, and a pickup truck had to pull it. Other trucks slid on the icy road and cars needed help getting through.

"Lots of people stuck. Lots of people driving slow and caution like they should be. Lots of snow and ice, then you have people like that," Kevin Soucie said told FOX 4 reporter Shannon Murray as a pickup truck did a donut in a Collin County parking lot behind him.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it will continue using plows, sand and salt on Friday to treat highways.

"We have been working. This is actually our sixth day that we've been out there pre-treating, treating and trying to clear the roadways in our nine-county area. And we've made some progress but at this point we are asking motorists to help us finish this task. The task, of course, is making the roadways as safe and passable as we can. So it's the same advice we gave as yesterday. We're asking motorists to delay their travel if they can," said Val Lopez, a spokesman for TxDOT.

He said considering the amount of precipitation that fell and how bitterly cold it is, clearing the ice is a formidable task.

"So the advice still stays. If you can stay at home, please do. If you have to go out, give yourself plenty of space and time. And give us space so that we can do this job," Lopez said.

Cities and counties are responsible for clearing local roads and some are doing a better job than others.

