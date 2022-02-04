North Texas snow totals: Here's how much snow fell across the Metroplex

A winter storm dropped ice, sleet, and snow on North Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with some areas receiving several inches.

The Metroplex got its first measurable snow of the season, and some areas got more than others.

Areas north and west of the Metroplex got 3-5" of snow, with lighter amounts to the southeast.

People should enjoy the snow while they can, because there will some melting before the residual water refreeze as temps fall into the single digits and teens Friday night.

RELATED: North Texas roads remain icy, slick day after winter storm moves out

According to totals from the National Weather Service, DFW Airport received 1.7 inches.

Eastland County got 5 inches of snow, while Granbury, Graham, Bowie, and Jacksboro saw 3 inches come down.

Weatherford received 3.5 inches, while here in the Metroplex, Dallas and Denton got 2 inches of snow and Fort Worth and Plano got 2.5 inches.

Other area snowfall totals:

Gainesville: 1.5 inches

Johnson County: 2 inches

Mineral Wells: 1.5 inches