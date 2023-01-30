Road crews have tried to prepare the North Texas highways for the icy weather, but already some are slippery. And it’s only going to get worse Monday afternoon.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said storms are expected to develop throughout North Texas Monday afternoon. Those storms could have icy rain and even some sleet.

With temperatures already below freezing, the roads obviously have the potential to become slick and dangerous, especially bridges and overpasses.

"This is not going to be pretty this afternoon. I would urge you to maybe try to go home early," Evan said.

Fort Worth's Street Operations team said it is already sending out trucks to scout roadways for icy conditions. Other trucks are on standby ready to start sanding operations.

Officials in White Settlement, west of Fort Worth, said icy roads led to a major accident Monday morning on northbound Loop 820 at Clifford Street.

The city of Denton said it responded to several crashes Monday morning because of slick roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation began pre-treating bridges and overpasses on Friday when it was warm and sunny. Crews used a brine solution to keep the ice from sticking to the roadways.

Now that some freezing drizzle has fallen and more freezing rain and sleet are in the forecast, crews are focused on the major highways. They are prepared to spot-treat with salt and sand.

TxDOT’s crews will be rotating shifts starting Monday at noon so they can respond at any hour.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to road conditions and not go the speed limit.

"Don’t drive to the speed limit necessarily, just drive to the conditions. Take your time and you’ll get there," said Sabrina Ridgway, a North Texas resident. "Don’t speed and be aware of your surroundings."

It’s also not a bad idea to keep a safety kit in the car that includes blankets, hand warmers, portable battery chargers, and an ice scraper.