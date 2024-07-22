Security chief hired to protect Northwest ISD schools arrested on child sex charges

article

The owner of the security firm hired to protect five Northwest ISD elementary schools is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Kirk Stanley Grabel was booked into the Parker County jail this past Tuesday.

Police in Willow Park accused him of sexually assaulting a child in 2021 and having prohibited sexual conduct with a relative in 2022.

Details of the offenses have not yet been released.

Northwest ISD confirmed Grabel is the owner of Lone Star Protection & Security.

The district hired the security firm in January to comply with a new state law requiring armed security guards on all school campuses.

Lone Star’s guards worked at Prairie View, Sendera Ranch, Haslet, Peterson, and Hughes elementary schools.

However, Northwest ISD said it has no record of Grabel ever visiting one of the schools or interacting with any students.

"The protection of our students is our top priority, and we take any allegations of danger to children seriously," the Northwest ISD said in a statement.

The district said it is currently evaluating its contract with Grabel’s company.