Get ready for a wild few days of weather!

On Friday night into Saturday morning expect to see scattered showers and some potential flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. through 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The best chances for additional shows and storms on Friday is from DFW southward.

But we are also bracing for the cold.

A cold front is moving through the area and temperatures will tumble throughout the weekend.

At 3 p.m. on Friday temperatures at DFW Airport were 88 degrees.

By Sunday at 3 p.m. expect temps to be around 47 degrees and with the wind chill it will be even colder.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s as well before temperatures start to climb again.

Halloween will come will a nice chill.

High temperatures are only expected to hit 55.