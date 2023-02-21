Temperatures will soar well into the 80s on Tuesday, making Texas the warmest place in the nation, but tomorrow morning we could see some severe weather.

A storm off the coast of Mexico is expected to break free on Tuesday and start making its way to North Texas.

Winds will crank up on Tuesday, especially after sunset.

We expect there to be 25 to 35 mile per hour winds by Tuesday night with 40 mile per hour gusts.

Rain is also expected.

As the line of storms moves across North Texas tonight there is a chance of severe weather, but it will be quick because the storm is moving at about 50 miles per hour.

The counties to the north of DFW have a marginal risk of severe weather. If you live to the west you can expect the storms to move through from about 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. People to the east should expect it at about 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Be sure to take in the trash cans and the cushions on your patio furniture, or you may have to pick it up from down the street.

After the storms Wednesday morning, things should be fairly nice, with the sun returning in the evening hours.

7-Day Forecast

Things will be mild on Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s.

Those temperatures will dive on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. There will also be some light rain.

It will warm up again on Sunday with temperatures back up into the 70s.