If you've been lucky enough to be outside for the sunrise or sunset over the last few days, you've seen a pretty impressive display of colors.

So why are they particularly beautiful right now?

It all has to do with our clouds.

We had a mid-level deck of altostratus clouds at 18,000 feet.

Altostratus clouds are thin clouds usually made up of water droplets and ice crystals that often form ahead of a warm front.

When you get enough breaks in those clouds and the sun is underneath them, like at sunrise or sunset, it really captures the light, creating displays like we have seen over the past few days.

Unfortunately, the clouds will move out today so tonight's sunset is not expected to be quite as spectacular.