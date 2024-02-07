Rain in North Texas could put a damper on your weekend (again).

Your Wednesday will be cloudy with winds picking up in the afternoon to evening hours.

The winds tonight will be 15 to 22 miles per hour, and will bring mountain cedar along with it.

That means you could be sniffing and sneezing if you have allergies.

Moisture will move in from the Pacific, but we won't see much rain Thursday or Friday.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain to the east and southeast of the Metroplex on Thursday. Friday also has a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening for the east and southeast.

High temperatures will reach the 70s.

The rain will really ramp up in the Metroplex on Saturday morning.

There will be showers and storms, mainly in the morning through noon. Either way, it is not expected to be too rough.

On Sunday there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Overall, we don't expect a ton of rain.

Most of the area will get about a half an inch to an inch of rain.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will fall after the Sunday rain.

Low temperatures will be back into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.