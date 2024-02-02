Mother nature is going to bring some rain to North Texas.

There are some rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon to early evening, but the main batch of storms won't come until tonight.

The first storms will fire up around noon to the west, but then there is another round.

Those storms will develop out in the west around 9 p.m. and move through the area with heavy rain.

There is a chance to the west that we could see some hail and high winds, but for most of the Metroplex there is a very small chance of seeing anything severe.

There is a 5% chance of storms with 50 to 60 mile per hour winds.

There is a 10% chance of hail, with that mainly being nickel-sized or less.

The storms will be out of North Texas for most people by sunrise Saturday.

This is the same storm system that brought heavy rains to California earlier this week.

Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

After the early rain, things should be quiet on Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Sunday, there is a small chance of showers in the afternoon, mostly to the north and northeast.

Things will be windy, even if we don't see rain.

High temperatures will be in the 60s for next week, with our next shot at rain on Thursday.