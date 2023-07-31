This summer in Dallas-Fort Worth has been scalding, and this week some heat records could be tied or even broken.

Temperatures at DFW Airport are expected to reach 106 on Monday, which would tie an all-time high.

At midnight, temperatures will likely still be above 90 degrees!

Tuesday will be more of the same for heat.

Things are expected to start out warm and muggy on Tuesday morning

The high temperature on Tuesday is predicted to reach 107, which would also tie an all-time high.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday and Tuesday and will likely be extended.

There is also a very high fire danger for much of North Texas, especially from the I-35 corridor to the west.

When temperatures are this hot be sure to keep an eye on your pets.

Sidewalks can be dangerous to paws and dog houses can quickly turn into hot boxes.

7-Day Forecast

The rest of the week is not expected to set records, but the start of August will still be very hot.

Highs are expected to hit 108, 107 and 106 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

Late Sunday, into Monday morning there is a shot at some rain that could help cool some things down to below-normal temperatures.