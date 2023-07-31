High school football players practice early to beat the heat

Near-record-high temperatures and excessive heat warnings are not stopping student-athletes from practicing their sport.

Monday morning was the first official football practice for the Jaguars at Horn High School in Mesquite.

They’re trying to beat the heat with early morning workouts alternating between being on the field and inside the weight room.

They will also be drinking a lot of water.

"We have to educate our parents about hydration and getting our kids prepared for practice," said Courtney Allen, Mesquite Horn’s head football coach. "We had to do a lot of different things with our schedule because if you look at the forecast for the next 10 days it's over 100+ every day. So go in earlier so we can make sure we're following all the water breaks and things so our kids can be safe as possible."

Coach Allen said communication is key. That means talking to the trainers, keeping a close eye on the forecast, and adjusting the schedule as needed.

Mesquite Horn’s first game is Aug. 24 against Plano West.