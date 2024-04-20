Ennis Bluebonnet Festival canceled Saturday due to weather

The Ennis Bluebonnet Festival was called off on Saturday afternoon due to rain and storms.

Festival organizers made the decision shortly before 3 p.m. "for the safety of our guests, vendors and staff."

Earlier in the day, the festival delayed its opening due to the weather.

The Bluebonnet Trials Festival will continue on Sunday.

Anyone who purchased a blue wristband for Saturday will get free admission to the festival on Sunday.