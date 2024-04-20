Ennis Bluebonnet Festival canceled Saturday due to weather

DFW weather: Weekend events threatened by rain
Several events are planned across North Texas this weekend and there is rain in the forecast.
ENNIS, Texas - The Ennis Bluebonnet Festival was called off on Saturday afternoon due to rain and storms.
Festival organizers made the decision shortly before 3 p.m. "for the safety of our guests, vendors and staff."
Earlier in the day, the festival delayed its opening due to the weather.
The Bluebonnet Trials Festival will continue on Sunday.
Flowers peaking for Ennis Bluebonnet Festival
While some of the roadside bluebonnets, or some you may have seen around your neighborhood peaked early, the majority of the flowers are peaking now in Ennis just in time for the Ennis Bluebonnet Festival. Ashley Colunga with the city of Ennis joined Good Day to talk about this weekend's festival featuring food, live music, arts and crafts, children's activities and 40 miles of bluebonnet trails.
Anyone who purchased a blue wristband for Saturday will get free admission to the festival on Sunday.