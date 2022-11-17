The 2022 World Cup kicks off this Sunday in Qatar, and everyone knows it is better to watch soccer surrounded by screaming fans.

Here are a few of the best places to watch the games in the Dallas area.

The Londoner

The bars are packed every weekend with fans looking to support their favorite European soccer teams.

The Addison location was voted the #1 Pub in America to watch the English Premier League, so the World Cup be a big deal for the locations in Dallas, Colleyville and Addison.

Watch parties are scheduled for all three locations, but you have to get tickets.

Dallas: 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Colleyville: 5120 Highway 121

Addison: 14930 Midway Road

Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas announced that it will hold large watch parties for the USMNT's group stage games at Toyota Stadium.

Stars and Stripes supporters will be able to watch the games on the stadium's video boards and inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The watch parties will be free to attend, but you will have to register.

All U.S. Group Stage matches kick off at 1 p.m. with the doors opening at noon.

9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Texas Live!

Arlington will be bumping for games this World Cup.

Texas Live! is holding free watch parties for all U.S. and Mexico games.

Watch-party guests will get some complimentary swag and a chance to win other prizes.

1650 E Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Upper 90 on College

The Fort Worth sports bar in the Near Southside area was made for soccer.

The bar is asking people to show up early to show their support for the US team.

961 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

Blackfriar Pub

The pub is packed for Manchester United games and fans will bring that same energy to this Dallas pub.

The Uptown bar will have TVs playing every matchup throughout the tournament.

Uptown: 2621 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Lakewood: 6341 La Vista Drive, Dallas

Crossbar

What better place to watch soccer, than a place where you can play soccer (and drink)?

Crossbar in Richardson will be showing the majority of World Cup games.

There will be free pickup and yard games, plus food and drink deals.

They also have high speed WiFi for people who want to "work" while they watch.

1000 Hampshire Lane, Richardson

The Abbey Pub

The Fort Worth Irish bar and pub on West 7th says they are ready to make some memories for the 2022 tournament.

The bar shared video of US supporters doing the "I Believe" chant during a previous tournament to get people pumped for this year's tourney.

2710 W. 7th, Fort Worth

Harwood Arms

The Dallas bar will be showing all World Cup games for real football fans.

Harwood Arms will open 30 minutes before kick off every game that starts before 11 a.m.

They even have a full schedule for when they will be open.

2850 North Harwood Street, Dallas

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

The Dallas restaurant chain is holding watch parties for Mexico's games.

The restaurant says the waitresses will be wearing their soccer jerseys from Nov. 14 to 20th to celebrate the tournament.

Dallas: 10230 E. Technology Boulevard, Dallas

Jupiter: 11382 LBJ Freeway, Dallas

Arlington: 1620 E. Copeland Road, Arlington

South Fort Worth: 4421 South Freeway, Fort Worth

Disco Roja South Fort Worth: 4401 South Freeway

Peticolas Brewing Company

Peticolas Brewing Company is all in on soccer.

Known for their Match Day pale ale served at FC Dallas games the brewery is opening up for soccer fans to watch USMNT games.

The brewery has the watch parties listed on its Facebook page.

They have also released a new brew, Spar in Qatar, with peach, apricot and other citrus flavors.

1301 Pace Street, Dallas

Happiest Hour

The World Cup will be a big part of celebrations at Happiest Hour in Dallas.

The bar will be open for a number of key games that they've listed on their website.

You can pick up a beer tower or get bottle service while watching your favorite match.

2616 Olive Street, Dallas

Did we miss your favorite spot? Email us here.