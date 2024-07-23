Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old rider

article

A North Texas Uber driver was arrested for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old passenger.

The alleged assault happened earlier this month while 31-year-old Robert Johnson III of Garland was working as an Uber Health driver.

Police said he picked the girl up from a medical facility in Frisco. He then pulled off the road on Legacy Drive in Plano.

Investigators say Johnson sexually assaulted the girl in the parking lot.

A police affidavit describes the incident in graphic detail.

He allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone or there would be "issues."

The next day, the 12-year-old told her mother about the assault, and a police report was filed.

Plano police say the child was riding alone at the time.

"From what we know, the child was at a medical facility. This facility and Uber Health work in partnership to get people who are using their facility to and from their location safely," said Officer Jennifer Chapman with the Plano Police Department. "The mother thought that she was doing the right thing and that they would do the right thing. Unfortunately, no matter how things are done right, there are predators that are going to infiltrate these systems."

Johnson was arrested on July 12 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has since been released on bond.

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed the company is cooperating with the police investigation.

"This monstrous behavior has no place in our society or on the Uber platform. We take reports of this nature very seriously and have permanently banned the driver. We have been in touch with the Plano Police Department regarding their investigation," the company said in a statement.

According to the company’s website, Uber Health services are rides that can be ordered and monitored by a care provider.

Investigators are now trying to determine if Johnson has any other potential victims.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact 972-941-2044 or policetips@plano.gov.