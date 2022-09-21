FC Dallas to host World Cup watch parties at Toyota Stadium

While the U.S. Men's National Team takes on some of the world's best soccer teams in Qatar they will get some serious support from fans in North Texas.

FC Dallas announced that it will hold large watch parties for the USMNT's group stage games at Toyota Stadium.

Stars and Stripes supporters will be able to watch the games on the stadium's video boards and inside the Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The watch parties will be free to attend, but you will have to register.

There will be prizes, food and drink specials and other actives for the whole family.

FC Dallas stars Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola are expected to play for the U.S. team.

All U.S. Group Stage matches kick off at 1 p.m. with the doors opening at noon.

You can watch the World Cup live on FOX stations starting Nov. 20.

