Texas-Oklahoma football game has a new name this year

article

This year's Texas-Oklahoma football game will have a new name, that is actually an old name.

The game between the Longhorns and Sooners will be called the Allstate Red River Rivalry this year.

The game has been played under several names in recent years.

It was called the Red River Shootout until 2005, when it was switched to the Red River Rivalry.

In 2014, the name of the game was changed to the AT&T Red River Showdown.

This year's matchup will be October 7 at the Cotton Bowl.

It will be the last time UT and OU will play as Big 12 rivals before moving to the SEC.