Mayfest happening this weekend in Fort Worth

Published  May 2, 2024 8:08am CDT
Fort Worth
Water-skiing squirrel returns with Mayfest

Families across North Texas are ready to once again have fun in Trinity Park for the annual Mayfest festival. Fan favorites like the duck races and Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel are returning this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Mayfest returns to Fort Worth this weekend.

The annual festival at Trinity Park features live music, food vendors, carnival rides, art exhibits, a petting zoo, pony rides, and much more.

This year, 50 different bands will perform on three stages. Those stages will also showcase local dance and martial arts teams.

The children’s area includes more than 20 free activities such as crafts, rock painting, robots, a chalk house, and a giant sand pit perfect for digging.

Strollers, wagons, backpacks, and dogs are allowed but coolers with outside food and drinks are not.

Mayfest returns with popular duck races

Robert Duck is in charge of one of the most popular attractions at Mayfest -- the duck races. He gave Good Day a demo Thursday morning as the festival kicked off.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the family-friendly event.

Admission is free on Thursday, but tickets are required on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, visit mayfest.org.