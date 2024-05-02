Mayfest happening this weekend in Fort Worth

Mayfest returns to Fort Worth this weekend.

The annual festival at Trinity Park features live music, food vendors, carnival rides, art exhibits, a petting zoo, pony rides, and much more.

This year, 50 different bands will perform on three stages. Those stages will also showcase local dance and martial arts teams.

The children’s area includes more than 20 free activities such as crafts, rock painting, robots, a chalk house, and a giant sand pit perfect for digging.

Strollers, wagons, backpacks, and dogs are allowed but coolers with outside food and drinks are not.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the family-friendly event.

Fans can stop by the FOX 4 booth to win prizes and meet some members of the news team.

Admission is free on Thursday, but tickets are required on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, visit mayfest.org.