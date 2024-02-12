Texas players help Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl championships

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 20 years in a thrilling overtime win Sunday night.

Kansas City had to rally from a 10-point deficit in Super Bowl 58.

San Francisco retook the lead in the fourth quarter and again in overtime. But East Texas native Patrick Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown pass late in the extra period.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25 to 22.

A rookie wide receiver from North Texas played a big part in that win.

Rashee Rice had six catches for 39 yards. Two of them were in the overtime period.

He spoke to reporters about the experience of winning a Super Bowl.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Phot Expand

"That’s probably the greatest feeling you could have in football because obviously nobody plays to lose and my job is to catch every pass Pat throws me. If he feels confident in me, we’ll be able to execute any play," he said.

The 23-year-old attended Richland High School in North Richland Hills.

During his four seasons at SMU, he gave Mustangs fans plenty to cheer about.

SMU congratulated Rice on social media after the game saying, "Ring that man."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Expand

Mahomes grew up in East Texas and attended Texas Tech. And he clearly has high hopes for Rice.

"He lives in Texas. So, he’ll get to see me a lot this off-season. And we’ll continue to make him one of the top receivers in this league," he said.

Mahomes has been the game MVP all three of the times the Chiefs have won the championship.

The 28-year-old is now tied with Joe Montana for the second most Super Bowl MVP awards, behind only Tom Brady.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo Expand

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is also from North Texas.

Bolton, who attended Frisco Lone Star, racked up 13 combined tackles during the game.