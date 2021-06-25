Reports: Dallas Mavericks to hire Jason Kidd as new head coach, Nico Harrison as general manager

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly working on a deal to hire former player Jason Kidd as the team's new head coach.

Additionally, Nike executive Nico Harrison is reportedly the main target to become the franchise’s new general manager.

Kidd spent five seasons as a head coach -- four with Milwaukee and one with Brooklyn. He’s seven games under .500 in his coaching career, but took his teams to the playoffs three out of the five years.

Kidd has spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Lakers.

Kidd had a hall of fame career on the court, ranking second in NBA history for assists and steals. He had two stints with the Mavericks as a player and starred on the 2010 -2011 NBA championship team.

Apparently the process is so far along that there are multiple reports Kidd is in the process of assembling a coaching staff.

Ex-Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle is heading back to Indiana to coach the Pacers. In an interview with ESPN, Carlisle said Kidd and Mavs superstar Luka Doncic had many things in common as players and said it would be "a great marriage" to bring the two together.

Harrison would replace Donnie Nelson as general manager. Nelson was forced out last week. Harrison has developed strong relationships with a number of NBA players in his time at Nike.

Harrison apparently has approved of Kidd being hired as the next head coach. ESPN says Kidd also has the support of one of his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki, who’s been advising owner Mark Cuban on personnel matters.

