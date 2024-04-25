Parker County mystery motorcyclist has led officers on 7 high-speed chases

Authorities in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, are asking for help identifying a mystery motorcyclist who keeps leading them on high-speed chases.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has been involved in seven recent pursuits and has evaded arrest each time.

The all-black motorcycle has no visible license plate, and a helmet always covers the rider's face.

So, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to anyone who recognizes the bike or the rider. Tipsters should call 817-594-8845.

Crime Stoppers will also pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.