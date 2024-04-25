Expand / Collapse search

Parker County mystery motorcyclist has led officers on 7 high-speed chases

By
Published  April 25, 2024 9:59am CDT
Parker County
FOX 4

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, are asking for help identifying a mystery motorcyclist who keeps leading them on high-speed chases.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has been involved in seven recent pursuits and has evaded arrest each time.

The all-black motorcycle has no visible license plate, and a helmet always covers the rider's face.

So, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to anyone who recognizes the bike or the rider. Tipsters should call 817-594-8845.

Crime Stoppers will also pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Featured

Video: Suspect clings to moving car while being chased by police
article

Video: Suspect clings to moving car while being chased by police

Dramatic dashcam video shows a domestic violence suspect in California's Central Valley clinging to the side of a car while being chased by police. 