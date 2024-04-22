Fort Worth man charged with murder after wife's body found wrapped in tarp, affidavit says

A Fort Worth man is charged with murder after his wife's body was found wrapped in a tarp inside his home, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

Chris Robertson, 33, is charged with the murder of his wife, Kristlynne.

Christopher Robertson (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

Fort Worth police were called to the home on Whitman Avenue on Friday and found the 34-year-old woman wrapped in a blue tarp.

Robertson's brother told police he had been gone for several days and returned to a strong foul smell in the home, according to an affidavit.

He told police he found his brother in his room "extremely intoxicated" with Kristlynne wrapped in the tarp.

Kristlynne Marie Owens (Robertson)

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Kristlynne had been shot in the head.

Police attempted to speak with Robertson at the scene, but said he was "too intoxicated to understand what I was saying or provide a meaningful response," according to the arrest affidavit.

The next day, Robertson called 911 and admitted to the call taker that he was responsible for the murder.

"My father-in-law is going to kill me," Robertson told the call taker, according to the affidavit. "I actually killed his daughter."

Police met with Robertson on Sunday, and he again admitted to police that he shot his wife and told them he wanted to go to jail, according to police.

Family members tell FOX 4 Kristlynne was the mother of 5 children.

Robertson is in the Tarrant County Jail where he is held on $100,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are several resources available:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/