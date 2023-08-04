Texas Rangers announcer Eric Nadel returns to booth Friday night

Texas Rangers play-by-play announcer Eric Nadel will make his return to the radio on Friday night after going on leave to address mental health issues.

Prior to the 2023 season, Nadel, 72, announced that he was taking a leave of absence to deal with his anxiety and depression.

"As many of you know, for years I have been an advocate for those with mental health issues," Nadel said in a statement back in March. "I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love. So, I regret to say I will not be in the broadcast booth when the season starts."

In a conversation with FOX 4's Mike Doocy this May, Nadel said he has been dealing with mental health issues for more than 20 years and has a history of mental health issues in his family.

"Don't be afraid to get help. There's all kinds of therapy out there and there's no shame in it," Nadel said. "Don't wait. Be alert to the warning signs. If all of a sudden you don't enjoy the things you used to enjoy that's a real big warning sign."

Nadel has served as the radio voice of the Rangers since 1979 and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2012.

You can hear him back on 105.3 The Fan for the games against the Miami Marlins.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.