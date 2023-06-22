Dallas Mavericks have 10th overall pick in tonight's NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks will try to start reshaping the team into a championship contender through Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The Mavs ended up with the 10th overall pick in the draft after a late-season collapse.

It’s their highest draft selection since 2018 when Dallas made a trade to acquire Luka Doncic.

But several basketball experts believe the Mavs will not keep the number 10 pick.

"I would say the Mavs probably trade the pick. And you've got to find a way to maximize the pick given what they're trying to do here. A lot of needs that they need to improve. So, whether you keep the pick or you move it. You've got to find a way to maximize it and I think the best way to do that is to trade the pick, maybe move down in the draft and maybe get you some value. Maybe Atlanta wants to play ball with you a little bit and see what you can do to be able to help to shape some of this roster moving forward given the needs that they have," said Kevin Gray, a 105.3 The Fan Mavs insider.

San Antonio owns the first pick in Thursday night’s draft.

The Spurs are expected to select the French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Mavs are hosting a draft watch party with insiders and entertainers at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

The first 200 fans to show up will receive a swag bag.

For more information or to watch online, visit www.mavs.com/draft/.