Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland's play is putting the former fifth-rounder in the NFL spotlight

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland may be one of the most surprising stories in the NFL this season.

Bland, who was just named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, made history last Thursday against the Commanders.

The corner housed a Sam Howell interception in the fourth quarter, setting an NFL record for the most pick-sixes in a single season.

The 24-year-old former fifth-round pick is only in his second season in the NFL.

He already has 12 career interceptions, the most among all players since he was drafted in 2022.

Bland currently leads the NFL with 7 interceptions and his 5 touchdowns are the most by a non-offensive player since JJ Watt in 2014.

Bland is not flashy, nor does he have an in your face type of personality.

He's as humble as they get, but his play speaks for itself.

Record-Breaking Touchdown Celebration

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception returned for a touchdown in the game against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Ar Expand

The celebration on the field after Bland's record-setting pick was pretty special.

His teammates surrounded him as he hopped into the Salvation Army Red Kettle.

After the game, the celebration continued as his teammates mobbed him.

"I was definitely able to enjoy it. I knew as soon as I came into the locker room someone was setting up something," Bland said. "Hearing all the roars from everybody, that was definitely good."

Bland received the game ball from head coach Mike McCarthy.

From Unranked to One of the NFL's Best

Bland was unranked coming out of high school.

He attended Sacramento State before transferring to Fresno State.

Bland only intercepted two passes in his senior season, but the Cowboys took a flyer on him in the fifth.

Now, Bland is breaking records and sending memorabilia to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It feels real to me. All that stuff before I came to this point, I always said to myself it was just preparing me for when I get to this stage," Bland said. "Everything happened so fast I can't really tell how good it is right now."

Bland says he may have more time to process and reflect on things after the season.

Defensive Player of the Year Buzz

Bland's name has begun to pop up in the conversations around the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Teammate Trevon Diggs simply posted, "DPOY" after Bland's record-breaker.

But it isn't just Cowboys who are showing support for the corner.

Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay posted, "DPOY Bland right now… it shouldn't even be a debate."

Bland says he's feeling the love.

"It makes you like, kind of realize what I'm doing," he said. "It's been good hearing from everybody around the league, other players saying I should be Defensive Player of the Year, but if it comes it comes."

Bland says the awards don't concern him.

"I'm not trying to go out there and chase. I'm more focused on team goals," he said.

Relationship with Stephon Gilmore

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Stephon Gilmore #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Trevon Diggs #7 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty I Expand

Cowboys veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has had a big influence on Bland since he joined the team this offseason.

Bland says "Gilly" is his favorite teammate.

"Him being that vet in the room, always somebody you can learn from," he said. "That's what you need in the room, especially in a long season like this."